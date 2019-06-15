Boeing (NYSE:BA) Earning Somewhat Critical Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about Boeing (NYSE:BA) have trended somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Boeing earned a news sentiment score of -1.46 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the aircraft producer an news buzz score of 7 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Boeing’s analysis:

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $347.16 on Friday. Boeing has a 52-week low of $292.47 and a 52-week high of $446.01. The company has a market capitalization of $196.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 1,857.97% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boeing will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.34%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BA. Goldman Sachs Group set a $396.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Boeing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $407.40.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Boeing (NYSE:BA) Earning Somewhat Critical Media Coverage, Analysis Finds” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/15/boeing-nyseba-earning-somewhat-critical-media-coverage-analysis-finds.html.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.