Boeing (NYSE:BA) Earning Somewhat Critical Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about Boeing (NYSE:BA) have trended somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Boeing earned a news sentiment score of -1.46 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the aircraft producer an news buzz score of 7 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.
Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Boeing’s analysis:
- Boeing heads to Paris Air Show hobbled as its 737 Max crisis clears way for rival Airbus (cnbc.com)
- Paris Air Show 2019: Boeing to demo CH-53K engine on Chinook – IHS Jane’s 360 (janes.com)
- Paris Airshow: Difficult decisions for Boeing lie ahead – BBC News (bbc.com)
- Boeing wins $6.5 billion U.S. defense contract -Pentagon (feeds.reuters.com)
- Lawsuit filed over noose incident, ‘racially-hostile’ environment at Boeing’s N. Charleston plant – Live 5 News WCSC (live5news.com)
Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $347.16 on Friday. Boeing has a 52-week low of $292.47 and a 52-week high of $446.01. The company has a market capitalization of $196.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.34%.
A number of research firms have recently commented on BA. Goldman Sachs Group set a $396.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Boeing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $407.40.
Boeing Company Profile
The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.
