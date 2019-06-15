BMO MANA/PAR VTG FPD 0.1 (LON:BMPI) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.90

BMO MANA/PAR VTG FPD 0.1 (LON:BMPI) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This is an increase from BMO MANA/PAR VTG FPD 0.1’s previous dividend of $1.35. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON BMPI opened at GBX 136 ($1.78) on Friday. BMO MANA/PAR VTG FPD 0.1 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.29 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 142 ($1.86).

