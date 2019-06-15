BlackRock Inc. Acquires 48,222 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,953,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,222 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of ExlService worth $297,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ExlService in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ExlService in the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in ExlService in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in ExlService in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in ExlService in the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

In other ExlService news, VP Nagaraja Srivatsan sold 1,416 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $87,296.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,414.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vishal Chhibbar sold 25,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.41, for a total transaction of $1,552,416.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,426.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,713. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $61.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.29 and a 12 month high of $67.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.05.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. ExlService had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $239.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

EXLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. ExlService has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.20.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

