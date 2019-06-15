BitRent (RNTB) Trading 0.7% Lower This Week

BitRent (CURRENCY:RNTB) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 15th. One BitRent token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, OTCBTC, Exrates and YoBit. BitRent has a market capitalization of $155,972.00 and approximately $63.00 worth of BitRent was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitRent has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004662 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00371903 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $211.96 or 0.02406127 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011434 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001430 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000370 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00158988 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00019405 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000768 BTC.

BitRent Profile

BitRent was first traded on September 28th, 2017. BitRent’s total supply is 941,988,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 841,738,500 tokens. The official message board for BitRent is medium.com/@bitrent . The official website for BitRent is bitrent.io . The Reddit community for BitRent is /r/BitRent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitRent’s official Twitter account is @bit_rent and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BitRent

BitRent can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Exrates, Bit-Z, OTCBTC and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitRent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitRent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitRent using one of the exchanges listed above.

