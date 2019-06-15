Bitcoin Private Market Cap Tops $1.40 Million (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $2,193.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00003363 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Exrates, Nanex and TradeOgre.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.50 or 0.01047656 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00304448 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00118219 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00018315 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00001071 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,731,369 coins and its circulating supply is 4,701,823 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Sistemkoin, Altcoin Trader, Trade Satoshi, Exrates, TradeOgre, Nanex and TOPBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

