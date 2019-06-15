Bitcoiin (B2G) One Day Volume Tops $1.02 Million

Bitcoiin (CURRENCY:B2G) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 15th. In the last week, Bitcoiin has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoiin has a total market capitalization of $13.05 million and $1.02 million worth of Bitcoiin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoiin coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00002927 BTC on exchanges including OOOBTC, CoinBene and Exrates.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $262.86 or 0.03048053 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00098467 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000068 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bitcoiin Profile

B2G is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 5th, 2018. Bitcoiin's total supply is 58,146,206 coins and its circulating supply is 51,729,650 coins.

The official message board for Bitcoiin is medium.com/@bitcoiin2gen . The official website for Bitcoiin is bitcoiin.com/en

Bitcoiin Coin Trading

Bitcoiin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Exrates and OOOBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoiin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

