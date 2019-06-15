Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Biocept in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Biocept from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th.

Get Biocept alerts:

NASDAQ BIOC opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. Biocept has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.17.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter. Biocept had a negative return on equity of 338.61% and a negative net margin of 695.85%. The company had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Biocept will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Biocept stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.12% of Biocept at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

About Biocept

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell (CTC) and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

Featured Story: Ex-Dividend

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Biocept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biocept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.