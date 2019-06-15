Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 788,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 100,850 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $241,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 205.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 1,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 64.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $298.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 4.57. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $220.05 and a 12 month high of $345.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.22.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.53. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 24.84%. The business had revenue of $553.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.82 million. On average, research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $100,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BIO. Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.00.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

