BidaskClub Downgrades Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LBRDK. ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $100.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a current ratio of 12.76. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 12-month low of $68.47 and a 12-month high of $103.17. The firm has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 264.71 and a beta of 1.32.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBRDK. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,031,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,297,000 after acquiring an additional 983,542 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 4th quarter valued at $69,481,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 749.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 971,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,103,000 after acquiring an additional 856,956 shares in the last quarter. Makaira Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Makaira Partners LLC now owns 1,276,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,975,000 after acquiring an additional 672,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manikay Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 4th quarter valued at $21,609,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Broadband Corp Series C

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

