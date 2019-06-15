BidaskClub Downgrades Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) to Sell

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

GRBK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.57.

Shares of GRBK opened at $8.72 on Thursday. Green Brick Partners has a 12-month low of $6.65 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The firm has a market cap of $447.98 million, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.65.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $168.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.51 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 8.05%. Analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director John R. Farris purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $174,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 93,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,059. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Brandler purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $44,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 52.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1.0% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,759,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,397,000 after acquiring an additional 17,857 shares in the last quarter. SCW Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $8,503,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,545,000 after acquiring an additional 167,526 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 16.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,153,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,649,000 after acquiring an additional 158,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 85,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

