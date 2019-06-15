BidaskClub Downgrades Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) to Sell

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FULT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.88.

NASDAQ:FULT traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.08. 832,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,750. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Fulton Financial has a 1 year low of $14.38 and a 1 year high of $18.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fulton Financial will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fulton Financial news, insider Michael J. Deporter sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $50,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,318.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Curtis J. Myers sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $110,695.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,660 shares of company stock worth $249,145 over the last ninety days. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 1,448.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,071,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,392 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 99.8% in the first quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. 64.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

