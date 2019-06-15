Bernard Thiers Sells 2,800 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Stock

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) insider Bernard Thiers sold 2,800 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total value of $419,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,527,316.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mohawk Industries stock traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.29. 750,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,580. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $109.35 and a one year high of $228.49.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MHK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Loop Capital set a $130.00 price target on Mohawk Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Longbow Research lowered Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.98 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $156.00 price target on Mohawk Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the first quarter valued at $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 222.0% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

