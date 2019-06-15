Berenberg Bank Raises IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Price Target to GBX 680

IG Design Group (LON:IGR) had its price objective upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 640 ($8.36) to GBX 680 ($8.89) in a research report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on shares of IG Design Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

Get IG Design Group alerts:

IG Design Group stock opened at GBX 613 ($8.01) on Tuesday. IG Design Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 362 ($4.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 618 ($8.08). The company has a market cap of $480.38 million and a P/E ratio of 24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.22.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from IG Design Group’s previous dividend of $2.50. IG Design Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.28%.

In other IG Design Group news, insider Lance Burn sold 250,000 shares of IG Design Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 604 ($7.89), for a total value of £1,510,000 ($1,973,082.45).

IG Design Group Company Profile

IG Design Group plc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes gift packaging and greetings, stationery and creative play products, design-led giftware, and bags. It also provides partyware products; and home, school, and office products. The company serves large and mid-sized retailers, other manufacturers and wholesalers of greetings products, service merchandisers, and trading companies.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for IG Design Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Design Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.