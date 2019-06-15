Ben Thorpe Acquires 7,458 Shares of Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK) Stock

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK) insider Ben Thorpe bought 7,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,010 ($26.26) per share, for a total transaction of £149,905.80 ($195,878.48).

Shares of Brooks Macdonald Group stock opened at GBX 1,940 ($25.35) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $264.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.43. Brooks Macdonald Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,350 ($17.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,200 ($28.75).

BRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “sector performer” rating and a GBX 1,945 ($25.41) target price on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Brooks Macdonald Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,145 ($28.03).

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, charities, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Investment Management, Financial Planning, and International segments.

