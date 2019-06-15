Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Holdings Trimmed by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 40.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Belden were worth $3,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Belden by 6.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 10,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,193,000 after acquiring an additional 45,008 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:BDC opened at $58.44 on Friday. Belden Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.79 and a 12 month high of $76.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.46.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Belden had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $587.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 3.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Belden from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.27 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Belden to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Belden from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.18.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

