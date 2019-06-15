BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) versus Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) Head-To-Head Survey

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) and Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for BCB Bancorp and Lake Shore Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BCB Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00 Lake Shore Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

BCB Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.37%. Given BCB Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BCB Bancorp is more favorable than Lake Shore Bancorp.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BCB Bancorp and Lake Shore Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BCB Bancorp $113.06 million 1.81 $16.76 million $1.01 12.34 Lake Shore Bancorp $24.01 million 3.72 $4.00 million N/A N/A

BCB Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Lake Shore Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

BCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lake Shore Bancorp has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

BCB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Lake Shore Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. BCB Bancorp pays out 55.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lake Shore Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.2% of BCB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.1% of Lake Shore Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of BCB Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Lake Shore Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BCB Bancorp and Lake Shore Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BCB Bancorp 14.55% 10.65% 0.73% Lake Shore Bancorp 16.13% 4.98% 0.72%

Summary

BCB Bancorp beats Lake Shore Bancorp on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, NOW, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loans, such as commercial and multi-family real estate loans, commercial and residential property construction loans, commercial business loans, small business administration loans, home equity loans and home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans; and residential loans secured by one-to-four family dwellings, condominiums, and cooperative units. In addition, the company offers retail and commercial banking services comprising wire transfers, money orders, safe deposit boxes, night depository services, debit cards, online and mobile banking services, gift cards, fraud detection services, and automated teller services. As of January 31, 2019, it operated 28 branch offices in Bayonne, Carteret, Colonia, Edison, Hoboken, Fairfield, Holmdel, Jersey City, Lodi, Lyndhurst, Maplewood, Monroe Township, Parsippany, Plainsboro, Rutherford, South Orange, Union, and Woodbridge, New Jersey; and 3 branches in Hicksville and Staten Island, New York. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Bayonne, New Jersey.

Lake Shore Bancorp Company Profile

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. operates as the savings and loan holding company for Lake Shore Savings Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, such as regular savings deposits, including Christmas Club, passbook, and statement savings accounts; money market savings and checking accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts comprising demand deposits; health savings accounts; retirement accounts; time deposits; interest on lawyer accounts; and accounts for individuals, as well as commercial savings, checking, and money market accounts for businesses. The company's loan portfolio consists of one-to four-family residential mortgages, home equity loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, business installment loans, lines of credit, and other commercial loans; and consumer loans that include personal consumer loans, overdraft lines of credit, vehicle loans, secured and unsecured property improvement loans, and other secured and unsecured loans. As of February 08, 2018, it had 11 full-service branch locations in Western New York, including 5 locations in Chautauqua County and 6 locations in Erie County, New York. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Dunkirk, New York. Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Lake Shore, MHC.

