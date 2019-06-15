Barclays Reiterates €5.90 Price Target for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA)

Barclays set a €5.90 ($6.86) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BBVA has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €6.00 ($6.98) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.85 ($6.80) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €4.80 ($5.58) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. UBS Group set a €6.70 ($7.79) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.40 ($7.44) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €5.67 ($6.59).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1 year low of €6.51 ($7.57) and a 1 year high of €7.93 ($9.22).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

