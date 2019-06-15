Barclays (LON:BARC) Price Target Cut to GBX 220

Barclays (LON:BARC) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at HSBC from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 220 ($2.87) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. HSBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 47.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BARC. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on shares of Barclays and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 216 ($2.82) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target (up previously from GBX 263 ($3.44)) on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 215.36 ($2.81).

BARC opened at GBX 149 ($1.95) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.72. Barclays has a fifty-two week low of GBX 145 ($1.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 201.45 ($2.63).

In other Barclays news, insider Crawford S. Gillies bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 158 ($2.06) per share, for a total transaction of £47,400 ($61,936.50).

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

