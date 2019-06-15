Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) Holdings Raised by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,506 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,720 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $13,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 16,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank grew its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 6,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 11,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

Shares of NTB opened at $36.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd has a 1 year low of $29.42 and a 1 year high of $53.63. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.95.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 37.06% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The business had revenue of $131.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/15/bank-of-n-t-butterfield-son-ltd-nysentb-holdings-raised-by-jacobs-levy-equity-management-inc.html.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.