Bank of America Upgrades Vereit (NYSE:VER) to Buy

Bank of America upgraded shares of Vereit (NYSE:VER) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $10.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $8.00.

VER has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vereit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Vereit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vereit from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Vereit has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of NYSE VER opened at $9.53 on Tuesday. Vereit has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $9.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Vereit had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $316.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vereit will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.39%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Vereit by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 628,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 14,113 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vereit by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 29,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 14,979 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vereit during the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vereit by 178.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,688,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284,990 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vereit by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,177,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,571,000 after acquiring an additional 143,672 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vereit Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

