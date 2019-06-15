B2BX Achieves Market Cap of $11.36 Million (B2B)

B2BX (CURRENCY:B2B) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. During the last seven days, B2BX has traded up 4% against the US dollar. B2BX has a market capitalization of $11.36 million and $48,426.00 worth of B2BX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One B2BX token can currently be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00007735 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit, Mercatox and Tidex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $742.02 or 0.08384645 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00038922 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001478 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00011926 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00017635 BTC.

About B2BX

B2B is a token. It launched on September 4th, 2017. B2BX’s total supply is 19,822,337 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,589,646 tokens. B2BX’s official Twitter account is @b2broker_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . B2BX’s official website is www.b2bx.exchange . The Reddit community for B2BX is /r/B2BX

Buying and Selling B2BX

B2BX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, YoBit, CoinExchange, Tidex and B2BX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as B2BX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade B2BX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase B2BX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

