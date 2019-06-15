B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Trims Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 460.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.91% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, Chairman Ramon Laguarta sold 15,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.43, for a total transaction of $1,997,234.33. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 232,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,078,755.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.99, for a total transaction of $982,722.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,665 shares in the company, valued at $7,013,233.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,494 shares of company stock worth $6,173,705. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $115.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.65.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $132.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.62. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.53 and a 52 week high of $134.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.68 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 65.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.49%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

