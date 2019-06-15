Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is focused on developing novel therapies for the management of pain and other central nervous system disorders. Its product candidate portfolio consists of AXS-02 and AXS-05 which are in clinical trial stage. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. is based in New York. “

AXSM has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. HC Wainwright set a $15.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Axsome Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.83.

Shares of AXSM opened at $22.83 on Friday. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $26.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Coleman bought 5,100 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.18 per share, with a total value of $62,118.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark E. Saad bought 3,500 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.33 per share, for a total transaction of $78,155.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,354.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 20,570 shares of company stock worth $347,837 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 113.7% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 44.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

