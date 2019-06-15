Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AXGT. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a research note on Friday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital raised shares of Axovant Gene Therapies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 11th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axovant Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Axovant Gene Therapies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXGT traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.12. 713,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,190. The company has a market cap of $95.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Axovant Gene Therapies has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $30.96.

Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by $1.25. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axovant Gene Therapies will post -7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Axovant Gene Therapies in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies during the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000.

Axovant Gene Therapies Company Profile

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates for debilitating neurological and neuromuscular diseases. The company's current pipeline of gene therapy candidates targets GM1 gangliosidosis, GM2 gangliosidosis, Parkinson's disease, oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal dementia.

