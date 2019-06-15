Axcella Health Inc’s (NASDAQ:AXLA) Quiet Period Will Expire on June 18th

Axcella Health’s (NASDAQ:AXLA) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, June 18th. Axcella Health had issued 3,571,428 shares in its initial public offering on May 9th. The total size of the offering was $71,428,560 based on an initial share price of $20.00. During Axcella Health’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

AXLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Axcella Health in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Axcella Health in a report on Sunday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Axcella Health in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Svb Leerink initiated coverage on Axcella Health in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXLA opened at $10.96 on Friday. Axcella Health has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $15.99.

In other Axcella Health news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv L.P Flagship purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

