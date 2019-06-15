Aviva’s (AV) Top pick Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their top pick rating on shares of Aviva (LON:AV) in a report published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

AV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 493 ($6.44) to GBX 479 ($6.26) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 556 ($7.27) to GBX 562 ($7.34) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 535 ($6.99) and set a conviction-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 493 ($6.44).

Get Aviva alerts:

Shares of LON:AV opened at GBX 408.60 ($5.34) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.04. Aviva has a 12 month low of GBX 361.80 ($4.73) and a 12 month high of GBX 519 ($6.78). The stock has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.81.

In related news, insider Belen Romana Garcia bought 279 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 407 ($5.32) per share, with a total value of £1,135.53 ($1,483.77). Also, insider Tom Stoddard sold 153,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 412 ($5.38), for a total transaction of £632,935 ($827,041.68). In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,324 shares of company stock valued at $546,327.

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.