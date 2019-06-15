AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Trading Down 6.3%

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) traded down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.69 and last traded at $0.71. 1,569,803 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 5,590,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. AVEO Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.96.

The firm has a market capitalization of $114.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.26.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.74 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 70.30% and a negative return on equity of 24.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Equity Opportunities Fu Growth acquired 4,347,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $4,956,522.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $455,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 423,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 92,663 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 46,307 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,175,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 34,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 422,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. 28.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

