Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Research Coverage Started at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) in a report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AVTR. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Avantor in a report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Avantor in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Avantor in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Avantor in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Avantor in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Avantor presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.81.

Get Avantor alerts:

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $18.80 on Tuesday. Avantor has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.