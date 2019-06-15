Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Audentes Therapeutics were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Partner Fund Management L.P. increased its holdings in Audentes Therapeutics by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 3,021,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,413,000 after buying an additional 1,467,120 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Audentes Therapeutics by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,974,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,418,000 after buying an additional 406,605 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Audentes Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $35,346,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Audentes Therapeutics by 2.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 880,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,361,000 after buying an additional 18,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC increased its holdings in Audentes Therapeutics by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 860,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,335,000 after buying an additional 235,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Audentes Therapeutics news, VP Suyash Prasad sold 10,000 shares of Audentes Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $369,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,236 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,167.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Louis G. Lange sold 20,000 shares of Audentes Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 306,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,019,564. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BOLD. Svb Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Audentes Therapeutics from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Audentes Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Audentes Therapeutics from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Audentes Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.92.

Shares of Audentes Therapeutics stock opened at $37.95 on Friday. Audentes Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $46.18.

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.23). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Audentes Therapeutics Inc will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Audentes Therapeutics Company Profile

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients living with serious, life-threatening rare diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT845, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

