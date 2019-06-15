Atonomi One Day Trading Volume Tops $16,668.00 (ATMI)

Atonomi (CURRENCY:ATMI) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 15th. During the last week, Atonomi has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. One Atonomi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, BitForex, Ethfinex and IDEX. Atonomi has a total market capitalization of $317,936.00 and approximately $16,668.00 worth of Atonomi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Atonomi Profile

Atonomi (CRYPTO:ATMI) is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. Atonomi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 489,844,250 tokens. The official message board for Atonomi is atonomi.io/news . The Reddit community for Atonomi is /r/Atonomi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atonomi’s official Twitter account is @Atonomi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Atonomi is atonomi.io

Atonomi Token Trading

Atonomi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, LATOKEN, Ethfinex, BitForex and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atonomi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atonomi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atonomi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

