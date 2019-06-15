Arjuna Capital Increases Stake in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Arjuna Capital lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 85.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,519 shares during the period. Expeditors International of Washington accounts for about 1.2% of Arjuna Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6,357.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,886,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841,903 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,445,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 4,183,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,830,000 after acquiring an additional 510,958 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,841,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 20,535,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,509,974,000 after acquiring an additional 336,122 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

EXPD stock opened at $73.97 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington has a twelve month low of $62.90 and a twelve month high of $80.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.88.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.05). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.74%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 27th. ValuEngine lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $73.00 price objective on Expeditors International of Washington and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/15/arjuna-capital-increases-stake-in-expeditors-international-of-washington-nasdaqexpd.html.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.