Ardagh Group SA (NYSE:ARD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.31 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Ardagh Group SA (NYSE:ARD) to post $2.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ardagh Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.32 billion and the lowest is $2.30 billion. Ardagh Group reported sales of $2.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardagh Group will report full year sales of $9.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.03 billion to $9.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $9.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.11 billion to $9.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ardagh Group.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Ardagh Group had a negative return on equity of 28.61% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ardagh Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Ardagh Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.86.

NYSE:ARD traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.16. The stock had a trading volume of 25,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,906. Ardagh Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $17.38. The company has a market capitalization of $288.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ardagh Group by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Ardagh Group by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Ardagh Group by 216.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,342,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,876,000 after purchasing an additional 918,784 shares during the period. BB&T Corp boosted its position in Ardagh Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Ardagh Group by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the period. 86.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ardagh Group

Ardagh Group SA manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. Its metal packaging products include aluminum and steel beverage cans; two-piece aluminum, two-piece tinplate, and three-piece tinplate food and specialty cans; and a range of can ends, including easy-open and peelable ends.

