Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 193,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 2.4% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $30,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,530 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.0% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 304,348 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,704,000 after purchasing an additional 25,092 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 807 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Dundas Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 28.0% during the third quarter. Dundas Partners LLP now owns 43,775 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,083,000 after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 164.2% during the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 15,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 9,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 56,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.36, for a total value of $11,866,617.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,187 shares in the company, valued at $31,803,697.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.86, for a total transaction of $7,380,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,168,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,344,153.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 142,549 shares of company stock valued at $29,300,960. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $192.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $893.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.00 and a 52 week high of $233.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $58.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.40 billion. Apple had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 51.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.86%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on Apple from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $209.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.57.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

