Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $324.87.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a research note on Sunday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Anthem from $338.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Anthem from $344.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

In other Anthem news, SVP Ronald W. Penczek sold 763 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $212,877.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,305. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 8,826 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.92, for a total value of $2,505,877.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,421,317.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,245 shares of company stock valued at $3,174,155 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anthem stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $285.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,426,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.74. Anthem has a 1-year low of $227.16 and a 1-year high of $317.99.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.86 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.31 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anthem will post 19.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.14%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

