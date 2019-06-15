Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $324.87.
ANTM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a research note on Sunday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Anthem from $338.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Anthem from $344.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.
In other Anthem news, SVP Ronald W. Penczek sold 763 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $212,877.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,305. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 8,826 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.92, for a total value of $2,505,877.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,421,317.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,245 shares of company stock valued at $3,174,155 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Anthem stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $285.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,426,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.74. Anthem has a 1-year low of $227.16 and a 1-year high of $317.99.
Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.86 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.31 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anthem will post 19.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.14%.
Anthem Company Profile
Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.
