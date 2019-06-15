Andra AP fonden Takes $6.08 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 238,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,079,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 164,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $5,520,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,375,264 shares in the company, valued at $79,951,386.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $6,687,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,511,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,176,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,009,066 shares of company stock worth $29,689,636 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Nomura assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.13.

Shares of AMD opened at $30.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of 86.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 3.19. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.54 and a fifty-two week high of $34.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

