Andra AP fonden Buys Shares of 41,900 Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Andra AP fonden bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 41,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,776,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,205,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,131,190,000 after purchasing an additional 115,564 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,231,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $721,126,000 after purchasing an additional 34,756 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth $530,291,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,265,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,500,000 after buying an additional 27,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,222,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,110,000 after buying an additional 103,768 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Shares of FRT stock opened at $133.14 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $115.09 and a 52-week high of $139.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $232.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.09 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 26.11%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 65.49%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

