Analyzing Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) & SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC)

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) and SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Echostar and SGOCO Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Echostar 0 1 1 1 3.00 SGOCO Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Echostar presently has a consensus price target of $60.50, suggesting a potential upside of 40.53%. Given Echostar’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Echostar is more favorable than SGOCO Group.

Risk and Volatility

Echostar has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SGOCO Group has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Echostar and SGOCO Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Echostar -0.20% 0.87% 0.42% SGOCO Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.9% of Echostar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of SGOCO Group shares are held by institutional investors. 51.6% of Echostar shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Echostar and SGOCO Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Echostar $2.09 billion 1.97 -$40.47 million $0.38 113.29 SGOCO Group $1.58 million 58.25 -$12.37 million N/A N/A

SGOCO Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Echostar.

Summary

Echostar beats SGOCO Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Echostar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers. This segment also designs, provides, and installs gateways and terminal equipment for other satellite systems; and provides satellite ground segment systems and terminals to mobile system operators and enterprise customers. The EchoStar Satellite Services segment provides satellite operations and services using its owned and leased in-orbits satellites to corporates, the United States government service providers, Internet service providers, broadcast news organizations, content providers, and private enterprise customers. This segment also provides telemetry, tracking, and control services for satellites, as well as technical consulting services. EchoStar Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About SGOCO Group

SGOCO Group, Ltd. engages in the product design, distribution, and brand development in the display and computer product market in Mainland China and Hongkong. The company also provides energy saving products and services. Its products include LCD/LED monitors; all-in-one and part-in-one computers; virtual reality technology and devices; and phase change material thermal energy storage products. In addition, it involves in money lending activities. The company also develops tablet PCs, 3D LCD/LED TVs, LED-backlit monitors, and multi-screen display systems for advertising, public announcement, and other institutional uses. It sells its products under the SGOCO, Shangwei, and POVIZON brand names to electronics distributors and trading companies. The company was formerly known as SGOCO Technology, Ltd. SGOCO Group, Ltd. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tsuen Wan, Hong Kong.

