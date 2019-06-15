Analyzing Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) and Leap Technology (NASDAQ:LPTC)

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) and Leap Technology (OTCMKTS:LPTC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.3% of Colliers International Group shares are held by institutional investors. 15.3% of Colliers International Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Leap Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Colliers International Group has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leap Technology has a beta of -0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 146% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Colliers International Group and Leap Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colliers International Group 3.24% 25.61% 4.26% Leap Technology N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Colliers International Group pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Leap Technology does not pay a dividend. Colliers International Group pays out 4.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Colliers International Group and Leap Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colliers International Group $2.83 billion 0.93 $97.66 million $2.45 27.96 Leap Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Colliers International Group has higher revenue and earnings than Leap Technology.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Colliers International Group and Leap Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colliers International Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 Leap Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Colliers International Group currently has a consensus price target of $77.22, indicating a potential upside of 12.73%. Given Colliers International Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Colliers International Group is more favorable than Leap Technology.

Summary

Colliers International Group beats Leap Technology on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc. provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services. It also provides outsourcing and advisory services that consist of property management and valuation services; and project management services, such as planning and advisory, development management, project and program management, and commissioning and energy services to academic, corporate, cultural and nonprofit, healthcare, hospitality, residential, and retail sectors, as well as federal, state, and municipal markets. In addition, the company offers capital market services comprising debt and equity finance, investment management, and valuation and appraisal services; property marketing services; and property research services. Further, it provides business and portfolio, supply chain and logistics, data center and digital, and workplace consulting services, as well as technology services. Additionally, the company offers services for various properties, including office, land, healthcare, industrial, retail, multi-family, hospitality, and special purpose properties. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Leap Technology

[email protected] Technology, Inc. does not have significant operations. The company plans to pursue acquisition, joint venture, and investment opportunities primarily in the areas of health care technology, and products and services, as well as life sciences. Previously, it was involved in leasing a real property. [email protected] Technology, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

