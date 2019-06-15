Analysts Set Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) Target Price at $46.67

Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.67.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MIC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Barclays downgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 2.0% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,761,243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $526,018,000 after purchasing an additional 254,340 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 23.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,366,883 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $138,783,000 after purchasing an additional 649,619 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 117.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,154,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,588,000 after purchasing an additional 622,500 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,094,168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,004,000 after purchasing an additional 589,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 837,237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,609,000 after purchasing an additional 61,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIC opened at $40.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Macquarie Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $33.71 and a twelve month high of $47.74.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.00 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 8.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Macquarie Infrastructure will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Macquarie Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 188.68%.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

