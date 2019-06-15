Analysts Expect Uxin Ltd (NASDAQ:UXIN) to Post -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Uxin Ltd (NASDAQ:UXIN) will report earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Uxin’s earnings. Uxin reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Uxin will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.28). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Uxin.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.59). Uxin had a negative return on equity of 97.42% and a negative net margin of 26.17%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter. The business’s revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Uxin from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Uxin in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.70 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Uxin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Uxin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UXIN. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Uxin during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Uxin during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Uxin during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Uxin during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Uxin during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. 32.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UXIN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.94. 1,847,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,907,938. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Uxin has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $10.49.

Uxin Company Profile

Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides consumers with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

