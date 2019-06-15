Analysts Expect Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) to Announce -$1.15 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.15) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.19) and the highest is ($1.12). Deckers Outdoor reported earnings of ($0.98) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full year earnings of $8.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.30 to $8.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $10.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Deckers Outdoor.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.82 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price objective (up previously from $173.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.50.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 1,350 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.27, for a total value of $204,214.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,496,303.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 1,813 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total transaction of $281,975.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,734.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,263 shares of company stock worth $807,763. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 284.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at about $84,000.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $174.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 4.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.75. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $101.69 and a fifty-two week high of $176.80.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.