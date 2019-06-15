Analysts Anticipate Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) to Post -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) will announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Superior Industries International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is $0.00. Superior Industries International reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 128%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Superior Industries International will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Superior Industries International.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The auto parts company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $357.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.53 million. Superior Industries International had a return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 1.19%. Superior Industries International’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Superior Industries International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. TheStreet raised Superior Industries International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Superior Industries International in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Superior Industries International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.85.

In related news, Director Richard J. Giromini purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $87,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,500 shares in the company, valued at $185,725. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellington Management Group LLC raised its position in Superior Industries International by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 61,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Superior Industries International by 526.1% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 66,536 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 55,909 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Superior Industries International by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 639,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 101,773 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in Superior Industries International by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 145,519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 14,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Superior Industries International by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

SUP stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.54. The company had a trading volume of 380,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $92.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.80 and a beta of 2.14. Superior Industries International has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $22.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Superior Industries International’s dividend payout ratio is -720.00%.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America and Europe. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

