Analysts Anticipate Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) to Announce $1.14 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) will report earnings per share of $1.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.19 and the lowest is $1.12. Burlington Stores posted earnings per share of $1.15 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full-year earnings of $7.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.77 to $8.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 186.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BURL shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $178.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Burlington Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.79.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $168.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.25. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $136.30 and a 52-week high of $180.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41.

In other Burlington Stores news, insider Fred Hand sold 6,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.21, for a total value of $1,078,038.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,397,765.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Vecchio sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $124,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,060 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,038.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 113,701 shares of company stock worth $18,114,973. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 147.2% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

