Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,449,721 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 88.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 723,476 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 5,449,721 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $18,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,628,467 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $773,304,000 after purchasing an additional 328,207 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,287,550 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $372,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,815 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,654,486 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $126,159,000 after purchasing an additional 237,315 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,263,003 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $117,628,000 after purchasing an additional 227,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,886,894 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $109,222,000 after purchasing an additional 114,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COG stock opened at $23.77 on Friday. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $27.65. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $641.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.71 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 29.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.86%.

COG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Guggenheim set a $27.00 target price on Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Williams Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.08.

In related news, insider Jeffrey W. Hutton sold 150,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total value of $3,935,299.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 629,270 shares in the company, valued at $16,430,239.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

