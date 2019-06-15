AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Director Sells $257,400.00 in Stock

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 3,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $257,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,723,286. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

AMETEK stock opened at $84.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.21. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.14 and a 12 month high of $88.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 17.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 23,495,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,858,943,000 after acquiring an additional 137,102 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,355,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $776,191,000 after acquiring an additional 80,100 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,605,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,078,000 after acquiring an additional 322,224 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,833,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,929,000 after acquiring an additional 303,284 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 3.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,615,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,936,000 after acquiring an additional 172,395 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AMETEK from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on AMETEK to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Vertical Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

