American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $430.78 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) to post $430.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for American Woodmark’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $428.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $433.25 million. American Woodmark reported sales of $428.96 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Woodmark will report full year sales of $1.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Woodmark.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.01). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $407.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. American Woodmark’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on American Woodmark in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded American Woodmark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. ValuEngine downgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on American Woodmark from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. American Woodmark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMWD. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in American Woodmark by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in American Woodmark by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in American Woodmark by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 7,009 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in American Woodmark in the fourth quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in American Woodmark by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMWD stock opened at $79.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. American Woodmark has a 12 month low of $53.35 and a 12 month high of $100.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.39.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

