American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,277 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $19,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMT. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMT opened at $211.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $93.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.54. American Tower Corp has a 52 week low of $136.74 and a 52 week high of $214.52.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 45.06%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Tower from $185.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American Tower from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on American Tower to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.82.

In other American Tower news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.15, for a total transaction of $391,025.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,508.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 8,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.27, for a total value of $1,755,123.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 259,065 shares of company stock valued at $51,423,854 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

