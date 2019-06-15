American International Group Inc. Sells 447 Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,739 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYBT. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 28.4% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

SYBT opened at $34.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $793.78 million, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.44. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.02 and a fifty-two week high of $40.35.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $40.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.10 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 16.01%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp Inc will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.32%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SYBT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

In related news, Chairman David P. Heintzman sold 5,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $202,649.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 150,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,380,285.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William Dishman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $68,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,159.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 407 shares of company stock valued at $13,738 and have sold 13,508 shares valued at $472,426. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

