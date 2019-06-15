American International Group Inc. Sells 299,969 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,823,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299,969 shares during the period. Altria Group comprises 1.5% of American International Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $391,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 141,423,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,529,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,891 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 21,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup set a $52.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.91.

MO stock opened at $50.86 on Friday. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $42.40 and a 12-month high of $66.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $96.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.44.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Altria Group had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 24.87%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 80.20%.

In other news, VP W Hildebrandt Surgner, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $104,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jody L. Begley sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $173,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

