Amcor Limited (ASX:AMC) Insider Purchases A$474,713.75 in Stock

Amcor Limited (ASX:AMC) insider Jeremy Sutcliffe purchased 29,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$15.89 ($11.27) per share, for a total transaction of A$474,713.75 ($336,676.42).

AMC remained flat at $A$15.65 ($11.10) during trading on Friday. 7,085,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,100,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 426.88. Amcor Limited has a fifty-two week low of A$12.67 ($8.98) and a fifty-two week high of A$16.67 ($11.82). The company has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.50.

Amcor Limited provides packaging solutions in Western Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Amcor Rigid Plastics, Amcor Flexibles, and Other/Investments segments. The company manufactures rigid plastic containers for a range of beverage and food products, including carbonated soft drinks, water, juices, sports drinks, milk-based beverages, spirits and beer, sauces, dressings, spreads, and personal care items; and plastic caps for various applications.

